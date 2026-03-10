Bajaj Finserv Reports ₹1,094.04 Crore February Premium As General Insurance Total Reaches ₹21,794.23 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Limited reported operational updates for its insurance subsidiaries for February 2026. |

Pune: Bajaj Finserv Limited has disclosed provisional monthly performance figures for its insurance subsidiaries, offering a snapshot of business activity in both the general and life insurance segments.

Bajaj General Insurance Limited reported gross direct premiums underwritten of Rs 1,094.04 crore for February 2026. On a cumulative basis, the insurer recorded premiums of Rs 21,794.23 crore for the period up to February 2026. These figures represent premiums reported in accordance with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s Master Circular on actuarial, finance, and investment functions of insurers issued in 2024, along with a directive dated October 18, 2024.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited reported total new business premiums of Rs 1,281.28 crore for February 2026. The largest contribution came from individual non-single premium policies, which generated Rs 694.24 crore during the month. Group single premium policies contributed Rs 462.39 crore, while individual single premium policies added Rs 103.28 crore. Group yearly renewable premium policies accounted for Rs 21.37 crore during the month.

For the period from April 2025 to February 2026, Bajaj Life Insurance recorded cumulative new business premiums of Rs 12,302.32 crore. Within this total, individual non-single premium policies contributed Rs 6,226.08 crore, group single premium policies generated Rs 4,709.48 crore, and individual single premium policies brought in Rs 834.42 crore. Group yearly renewable premium policies accounted for Rs 532.34 crore during the same period.

The figures were submitted by the subsidiaries to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the respective insurance councils as part of regulatory reporting requirements. Bajaj Finserv shared the information with stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. The data reflects the operating performance of the group’s unlisted insurance subsidiaries for the reporting period. The company clarified that the reported numbers are provisional and remain subject to limited review or audit by statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided regulatory filing and does not include reporting, verification, or additional information from external sources.