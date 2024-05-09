Bajaj Finserv's Insta EMI Card Makes a Comeback: Enjoy Instant Convenience for Online Shopping!

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, a popular financial tool among Indian consumers, is back in action! After a brief hiatus due to regulatory restrictions, the card has made a triumphant return, offering users the same convenience and benefits that made it a favourite in the first place.

RBI restriction and its removal

In a move that surprised many, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed restrictions on the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, citing non-adherence to certain digital loan guidelines set by the RBI. This decision had a significant impact on both the company and its customers, who had come to rely on the card for its numerous benefits.

However, the ban didn’t last long. After Bajaj Finserv took remedial actions to comply with the RBI’s guidelines, the ban was lifted. This decision was met with relief by both the company and its customers, paving the way for the return of the card for online shopping.

Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card features and benefits

Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card comes packed with features and benefits that make it a standout choice for consumers. Some of these include:

● Pre-approved card limit of up to 3 lakh: This gives users the freedom to make big-ticket purchases without worrying about exceeding their credit limit.

● No Cost EMIs: Users can split their purchases into affordable monthly instalments without any extra cost, making it easier to manage their finances.

● Flexible repayment tenure: Users can choose a repayment tenure between 1 and 60 months that suits their financial situation. This ensures that they can pay back their dues comfortably.

● Widespread acceptance: The card is a versatile tool for shopping both online and offline. It’s accepted at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across the country and major e-commerce websites.

● Nil foreclosure charges: Users are not charged any extra fees if they choose to pay off their outstanding balance before the end of the tenure, giving them the freedom to manage their finances as they see fit.

● Zero down payment offers: During festive seasons, Bajaj Finserv runs zero down payment schemes where users do not have to pay anything at the time of purchase, making it even more convenient.

● Improved credit score: Regular and timely repayment of EMIs can help improve the user’s credit score, which can be beneficial for future credit applications.

Experience enhanced shopping

The benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card go beyond just financial convenience. It also enhances the overall shopping experience for users. With the card, users can shop from a wide range of products across various categories, both online and offline. Plus, the No Cost EMI feature means they can make purchases without worrying about paying interest.

Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card eligibility criteria

● Nationality: Indian

● Age: 21 years – 65 years

● Income criteria: Must have a regular source of income

● Credit score: 720 or higher

● Documentation required:

○ PAN card

○ Aadhaar card

○ Proof of address

○ Bank account information and IFSC code for e-mandate registration

Applying for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Online application process

● Visit the Bajaj Finserv website.

● Click on the ‘Apply for Insta EMI Card’ button.

● Enter your 10-digit mobile number.

● Verify the OTP sent to your phone.

● Fill in the application form with your basic details, such as your full name, PAN, date of birth, and PIN code.

● Select your employment type and gender.

● Click on submit to know your card limit.

● Verify your KYC using your Aadhaar card or DigiLocker.

● Once your application is approved, pay the one-time joining fee, and you will receive your Insta EMI Card details.

Offline application process

● Visit any EMI Network partner store.

● Choose the product that you want to buy.

● Get assistance from the store representative and opt for in-store financing.

● Submit the basic documents required for verification.

● Once your application is approved, you will receive your Insta EMI Card details after you make the one-time fee payment of Rs. 599.

Using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can be used for both online and offline purchases. Users can use the card at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across the country. For online purchases, the card can be used on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and other e-commerce websites, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Simply opt for the Insta EMI Card as your preferred mode of payment and select a repayment term that works for you. Watch as the price of your chosen product is split across your chosen tenure, at no extra cost.

The return of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is indeed a cause for celebration for users who can now once again enjoy the convenience and benefits it offers online. So why wait? Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card today and experience the joy of hassle-free shopping!