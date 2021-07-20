Bajaj Finance Q1 consolidated net profit up 4.2% to Rs 1,002 cr; AUM rises 15%

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 4.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,002 crore for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 962 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated numbers of BFL include results from its wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

Total income during Q1 FY22 was up by 1.4 per cent at Rs 6,743 crore from Rs 6,650 crore in Q1 FY21, Bajaj Finance said in a release.

Net interest income grew by 8 per cent to Rs 4,489 crore from Rs 4,152 crore.

The asset under management (AUM) increased by 15 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh crore as of June 30, 2021, as against Rs 1.38 lakh crore earlier.

Asset-wise, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio worsened at 2.96 per cent of the gross advances, from 1.40 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 1.46 per cent, from 0.50 per cent.