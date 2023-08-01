Bajaj Auto July Sales: Total Sales Drop 10%; Exports Drop 18% | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto in July sold a total of 3,19,747 units with a 10 per cent drop in comparison to last year when it sold 3,54,670 units, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's exports in July saw a major drop of 18 per cent with only 1,40,484 units exported in comparison to 1,71,714 units exported last year.

Bajaj Auto domestic sales

Bajaj Auto in the last month sold a total of 1,79,263 units in the domestic market, which is 2 per cent lower than 1,82,956 units sold in July 2022. The company sold 1,41,990 2-wheelers in the month of July with a 14 per cent drop against 1,64,384 2-wheelers sold in the same month last year. On the other hand the company sold 37,273 commercial vehicles in the last month which is 101 per cent more than 18,572 commercial units sold in July 2022.

Bajaj Auto exports

The auto makers exports on the other hand fell by 18 per cent with Baja Auto exporting only 1,40,484 units in the last month against 1,71,714 units exported in July 2022. Bajaj Auto exported 1,26,850 two-wheelers in July with a 16 per cent drop in sales whereas the exports of commercial vehicles fell by 35 per cent to 13,634 units.

Bajaj Auto's exports in April, May and June had also seen a dip both in 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Bajaj Auto's Quarterly Sales

In the April-July quarter Bajaj Auto's total sales was at 13,47,154 with a jump of 5 per cent against 12,88,316 units sold in the same quarter in 2022. Bajaj Auto in the last quarter sold 6,84,921 2-wheelers in the domestic market with a rise of 43 per cent. However the exports of 2-wheelers dropped 31 per cent to 4,73,249 units.

The automaker's sale of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 138 per cent and exports dipped by 23 per cent.

In total the company sold 8,20,819 units in the domestic market which is 53 per cent higher than 5,35,792 units sold in the same quarter last year. Bajaj Auto's total exports slipped 30 per cent to 5,26,335 units in the April-July 2023 quarter, against 7,52,524 units exported for the same time period in 2022.

