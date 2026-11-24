B-Right RealEstate Limited |

Mumbai: B-Right Realestate Limited has strengthened its presence in Mumbai's residential property market after its subsidiary, Farewell Real Estate Private Limited, received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for its proposed Grandeur Project in Mulund West.

The development marks the company's entry into Mumbai's eastern suburban real estate market, expanding its residential development portfolio.

₹2,132 Crore Development Potential

According to the company's regulatory filing, the proposed Grandeur Project will cover approximately 18,271.70 square metres, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,132.6 crore.

The project represents a significant expansion of B-Right Realestate's development pipeline and reflects its strategy to tap residential housing opportunities across Mumbai. The projected development value highlights the commercial potential of the proposed residential complex.

Rehabilitation Of 1,003 Slum Tenants

As part of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority framework, the project aims to rehabilitate 1,003 urban slum tenants.

The redevelopment initiative seeks to transform the existing settlement into a modern residential development while addressing the housing requirements of eligible beneficiaries. The receipt of the Letter of Intent marks an important regulatory milestone in advancing the proposed redevelopment project.

Premium Housing In Mulund West

Strategically located along LBS Marg in Mulund West, the Grandeur Project will be situated next to Oberoi Enigma and Eternia.

The proposed gated residential community will feature two, three and four-BHK apartments, catering to homebuyers seeking premium housing options in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. The location offers access to established residential neighbourhoods, commercial establishments and urban infrastructure.

Expansion Strategy Gains Momentum

B-Right Realestate Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Nathalal Shah said the proposed development reflects the scale and potential of the company's growth strategy in Mumbai's residential property market. The Grandeur Project is expected to strengthen the company's redevelopment portfolio and diversify its geographical presence.

The proposed investment also underlines the company's focus on large-scale urban redevelopment and residential real estate opportunities, positioning Mulund as an important addition to its Mumbai business portfolio.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!