NBCC Signs Two MoUs With HUDCO For Redevelopment & Project Funding Initiatives

NBCC (India) Limited has entered into two Memorandums of Understanding with HUDCO to strengthen collaboration in redevelopment and project financing. |

Mumbai: NBCC (India) Limited has signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) to collaborate on redevelopment and project financing initiatives, according to an official filing dated April 13, 2026 . The agreements were executed on April 11, 2026, and are part of the company’s normal course of business.

The first MoU focuses on the redevelopment of August Kranti Bhawan located at Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi. The project involves a leasehold plot measuring approximately 18,830 square metres at Block No. 25. Under this arrangement, NBCC and HUDCO will jointly work on redevelopment activities, with NBCC responsible for conducting techno-economic feasibility studies, undertaking construction, managing the project, and monetising the built-up space.

The second MoU pertains to financial collaboration for NBCC’s self-sustainable model projects. Under this agreement, HUDCO will provide funding support for both ongoing and upcoming projects undertaken by NBCC. The funding will be extended on mutually agreed terms and conditions, enabling NBCC to advance its asset monetisation strategy. In return, NBCC will provide project management and marketing consultancy services, reinforcing operational integration between the two entities.

The agreements are aimed at leveraging the respective strengths of both organisations. While HUDCO brings financing capabilities to the table, NBCC contributes its expertise in project execution, consultancy, and monetisation. This collaborative framework is expected to streamline project delivery and improve overall efficiency.

According to the filing, the partnership is expected to expedite execution timelines, enhance asset value, and contribute to the development of urban infrastructure. The redevelopment initiative at August Kranti Bhawan is particularly significant given its location in a key commercial hub of the national capital. NBCC stated that these MoUs are in the normal course of business and are intended to strengthen its project pipeline and financial flexibility. The collaboration aligns with NBCC’s broader strategy of expanding its footprint in redevelopment projects and leveraging partnerships for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on company filings and is not investment advice.