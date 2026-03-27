B-Right RealEstate Crosses ₹1,000 Crore Market Cap Milestone Amid Strong FY25 Growth

B-Right RealEstate Limited announced on March 26, 2026, that it has surpassed a market capitalisation of Rupees 1,000 crore. |

Mumbai: B-Right RealEstate has hit a major valuation milestone, signaling rising investor confidence as the company scales its presence in Mumbai’s competitive residential and mixed-use property market.

The company crossed Rs 1,000 crore in market capitalisation, marking a significant step in its growth journey. This milestone reflects consistent business performance and growing investor trust, as the company continues to expand its development footprint across key urban markets.

B-Right reported revenue of Rs 103.43 crore in FY25, representing a 153 percent increase. Pre-sales momentum remained strong, with Rs 208.42 crores recorded in the first nine months of FY26. Notably, the third quarter alone contributed Rs 124.03 crores, highlighting accelerating demand.

The company is building a pipeline exceeding 30+ lakh square feet across prime Mumbai locations, including Andheri, Malad, Matunga, and Dadar. Its focus remains on premium and ultra-luxury residential and mixed-use developments, supported by strategic land acquisitions and disciplined capital deployment.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Shah indicated that the milestone reflects stakeholder trust and the company’s consistent execution on quality and timelines. Management emphasized continuing to scale operations responsibly while maintaining design and delivery standards. B-Right’s upcoming developments, including projects such as Sky54, Safalya, and Granduer, are expected to further strengthen its positioning in high-demand urban micro-markets.

With strong financial performance and an expanding pipeline, B-Right RealEstate appears well-positioned to build on its momentum and deepen its presence in Mumbai’s real estate landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 26, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.