Mumbai Real Estate News: JSW Realty To Develop ₹2,000 Crore Ultra-Luxury Project In Malabar Hill

JSW Realty plans boutique luxury tower in Malabar Hill, blending heritage design with modern living | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 18: JSW Realty has signed a development agreement for a landmark property in South Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill, with plans to build an ultra-luxury residential tower expected to generate over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.

Legacy property to be redeveloped

The project, titled Malabar Court, has been home to the Patel family for more than seven decades and is considered a legacy property within one of Mumbai’s most established residential neighbourhoods. The agreement signals a growing trend of long-standing property owners partnering with institutional developers for redevelopment of prime assets.

Boutique luxury tower planned

Spread across nearly an acre, the site is located adjacent to the Malabar Hill Club. The upcoming development is expected to draw inspiration from the area’s Art Deco architectural heritage while incorporating a contemporary design approach.

Planned as a boutique luxury tower, the project will feature a limited number of high-end residences, including single-floor apartments, duplex units, and a signature penthouse.

The development will also include curated wellness and lifestyle amenities aimed at offering a private, premium living experience in the heart of the city.

Developer outlines vision for project

Sujal Shroff, CEO of JSW Realty, said the project is being conceptualised as a rare offering that respects the legacy of the location. “Malabar Court is envisioned as a development shaped by continuity rather than reinvention. We aim to honour the neighbourhood’s character while delivering long-term value through design and quality,” he said.

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Rising demand for luxury housing in South Mumbai

Malabar Hill remains one of Mumbai’s most exclusive residential enclaves, known for its limited land availability, heritage character, and proximity to key business districts.

Industry observers note that redevelopment of such legacy properties is increasingly unlocking value in South Mumbai’s luxury housing segment, where demand for bespoke, low-density living continues to rise.

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