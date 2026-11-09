Mumbai's First Ropeway Planned In Mulund: PWD Floats Consultant Tender For Taramati Mata Temple Project Near SGNP | FPJ

Mumbai may soon get its first ropeway, with the Public Works Department (PWD) floating a tender to appoint a consultant for preparing the architectural design and feasibility-related details of the proposed project in Mulund.

Ropeway To Connect Mulund Foothills With Taramati Mata Temple

The proposed ropeway will connect the foothills of Mulund to the Taramati Mata Temple, situated within the boundaries of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The project is expected to boost tourism by providing visitors with easier access to the temple and offering panoramic views of the national park and Tulsi Lake.

Mulund BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, who had demanded the project during the 2024 Assembly election campaign, welcomed the development and said the tender marked an important step towards fulfilling the promise.

'PWD Tender Is An Important Step Towards Project,' Says Kotecha

“It is heartening that the PWD has now floated a tender for appointing a consultant to prepare the architectural design of the project,” Kotecha said.

Clarifying speculation about a possible ropeway connecting Mulund and Borivali, the MLA Kotecha said the proposed project was exclusively within Mulund and would connect the foothills to Taramati Mata Temple. He added that the project would move forward only after the detailed design was finalised and all necessary clearances were obtained from the Centre's forest and environment departments.

Hilltop Observatory Proposed For Views Of SGNP And Tulsi Lake

The proposal also includes an observatory at the hilltop, allowing tourists to enjoy panoramic views of SGNP and the adjoining Tulsi Lake.

“ Mumbai currently does not have a single ropeway. This project will promote tourism while showcasing the natural beauty of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tulsi Lake,” Kotecha said.

The appointed consultant will identify suitable ropeway alignments, assess land requirements and study international ropeway systems. The work will include topographical, geotechnical, geodetic and hydrographic surveys, along with engineering investigations.

The consultant will also prepare the detailed alignment and system design, identify origin and destination stations, estimate project costs and assess its environmental, forest, wildlife and social impacts.

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