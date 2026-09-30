 Avio Smart Market Stack And Huwel Lifesciences Partner To Expand RT-PCR Testing Access
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAvio Smart Market Stack And Huwel Lifesciences Partner To Expand RT-PCR Testing Access

Avio Smart Market Stack And Huwel Lifesciences Partner To Expand RT-PCR Testing Access

Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS) and Huwel Lifesciences will strengthen their collaboration to establish a nationwide commercialisation platform for Huwel’s Cubo ultra-compact RT-PCR system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Avio Smart Market Stack And Huwel Lifesciences Partner To Expand RT-PCR Testing Access

Mumbai: Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS) announced on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, a collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences to expand access to molecular diagnostics across India’s private healthcare sector.

Commercialisation Platform

The partnership will focus on building a nationwide commercialisation platform for Cubo, Huwel’s ultra-compact RT-PCR system. This initiative aims to reach hospitals, diagnostic centres, research institutions, and smaller healthcare facilities.

Read Also
Zydus Lifesciences' USA Office Clears USFDA Inspection With Nil Observations
Zydus Lifesciences' USA Office Clears USFDA Inspection With Nil Observations

Sales and Distribution

ASMS and Huwel Lifesciences plan to establish a dedicated sales and distribution infrastructure. This includes recruiting senior sales leadership, forming specialised sales teams, and developing channel partnerships.

Managing Director Comments

N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director, ASMS, said the next phase focuses on building the commercial infrastructure for advanced molecular diagnostic technologies. Reddy noted that Cubo's compact format allows RT-PCR capabilities to reach hospitals and laboratories beyond traditional centralised systems.

Read Also
Mahamaya Lifesciences Reports 36% Decline In Net Profit To ₹8.2 Crore
Mahamaya Lifesciences Reports 36% Decline In Net Profit To ₹8.2 Crore

Market Focus

The commercialisation strategy will target private hospitals, diagnostic chains, independent laboratories, and medical colleges. The sales organisation will use direct sales and channel partnerships, supported by product demonstrations and installation support.

Ecosystem Development

Beyond instrument deployment, the companies intend to develop an ecosystem around the Cubo platform. This will include compatible molecular assays and consumables to support recurring testing requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source