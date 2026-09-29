MP To Outsource Haemodialysis Services At Government Medical College Hospitals Under PPP Model | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Haemodialysis services will be outsourced in hospitals attached to government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. In district hospitals, it was already outsourced. Currently, 71 dialysis centres are functional at district level.

Government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh provide subsidised or completely free haemodialysis services through integrated hospital units tied with the National Health Mission and the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

Dialysis is provided free of cost for Below Poverty Line (BPL) patients, while non-BPL patients can access sessions at highly subsidised rates comparable to government benchmark costs.

Dr Himanshu Sharma, professor of nephrology, Gandhi Medical College, said, “We had eight dialysis machines. We had demanded eight more, but the health department could give us four dialysis machines.

The entire haemodialysis service will be outsourced on PPP mode. All the modalities will be same as it is in practice.

BPL families will be given this service free of cost while general patients will have to pay Rs 200. The government will provide doctors and space in medical colleges’ hospitals.”

Dr Raju Nidaria, joint director health, said, “Haemodialysis services will be outsourced in hospitals attached to government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.”