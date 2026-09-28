Bhopal Lecture Series Spotlights MP’s Rich Buddhist Heritage, Ancient Sites And Inscriptions |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national lecture series focusing on the conservation and promotion of Buddhist heritage and architectural layouts concluded at the Birla Museum on Sunday.

The event brought together leading experts and archaeologists who presented research papers highlighting the rich historical and cultural artefacts preserved across Madhya Pradesh.

Presenting his paper, ASI (Bhopal Circle) superintending archaeologist Shivakant Bajpai detailed the vast presence of Buddhist heritage sites near Bhopal, as well as the wealth of ancient art and architectural remains scattered throughout the Bandhavgarh region.

Among other prominent scholars, Khushnoor Ahmad delivered a presentation on Brahmi rock inscriptions, highlighting the diverse nature of ancient donations, including unique references to sisters from the same family making joint contributions.

Dhruvendra Jodha shed light on the rich Buddhist heritage and archaeological treasures found in and around Ujjain.