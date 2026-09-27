DRI Seizes 4.38 Kg Amphetamine Worth ₹3.5 Crore At Two Bhopal Railway Stations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The DRI seized 4.38 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 3.5 crore in two operations and arrested two drug traffickers, including one Nigerian woman, in Bhopal, officials said on Saturday.

In back-to-back anti-narcotic operations on September 23 and 24, the officers of the DRI intercepted two drug traffickers in Bhopal.

In the first operation, specific intelligence developed indicated that a male passenger travelling by train from Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) would be carrying a narcotic substance.

Upon arrival of the train at Bhopal Junction railway station, the officers intercepted the passenger.

Three polythene packets containing 2.014 kg of white crystalline substance were found hidden inside his blue duffle bag. Tests conducted with the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the presence of amphetamine.

In a second intelligence-led operation, a Nigerian female passenger travelling by train from Agra Cantt carrying narcotic substances was intercepted by the DRI officers at Rani Kamlapati railway station (Bhopal).

During a detailed search of her baggage, four packets hidden inside four 'salwar kurtas' were found. The contents of the packets tested positive for amphetamine. The four packets contained 2.368 kg of crystalline amphetamine.

Total 4.38 kg of amphetamine drug valued at? 3.5 crore in the international illicit market was seized, and two drug traffickers were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, in these operations. Further investigation is in progress.