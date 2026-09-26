Bhopal To Host 7th MP Travel Mart From Oct 7; Delegates From 34 Countries To Attend | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delegates from 34 countries will take part in the 7th edition of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM), to be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) from Oct 7-9.

Tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers and representatives of the film industry from 34 countries, including the USA, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Israel, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Sri Lanka, are expected to take part in the event.

They will be joined by panellists, subject experts, state government representatives, speakers and industry leaders.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), the MPTM will include B2B meetings, familiarisation trips (FAMs), and exhibitions, all aimed at showcasing Madhya Pradesh's diverse tourism strengths to the global travel industry.

As a prelude to the main event, an Influencers' Meet for travel bloggers, influencers, and storytellers will be held on Oct 6.

According to an official from MPTB, the idea behind holding the Travel Mart is to bring stakeholders in the tourism industry from the state, India and abroad on one platform to facilitate B2B and Business-to-Government (B2G) discussions.

It is expected to boost the number of foreign tourists visiting the state, expand employment opportunities and draw investment.

The event will provide international stakeholders with an opportunity to interact with leading Indian tour operators, travel agents, influencers, hoteliers, tourism service providers, and industry experts, while also experiencing the destinations first-hand through familiarisation visits.