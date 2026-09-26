 Zydus Lifesciences' USA Office Clears USFDA Inspection With Nil Observations
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Zydus Lifesciences' USA Office Clears USFDA Inspection With Nil Observations

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced on Thursday that its US facility in New Jersey successfully completed a USFDA inspection with no observations. The inspection focused on the company's pharmacovigilance and post-marketing surveillance systems.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences' USA Office Clears USFDA Inspection With Nil Observations
Zydus Lifesciences |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences Limited's USA office in New Jersey concluded a USFDA inspection of its pharmacovigilance and post-marketing surveillance system with 'nil observations', the company announced on 26 September 2026.

Inspection Details

The onsite inspection was conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 22 September to 25 September 2026.

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Company Background

Zydus Lifesciences Limited is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with its registered office located at 'Zydus Corporate Park'. The company operates in the life sciences sector.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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