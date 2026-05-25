Mahamaya Lifesciences Reports 36% Decline In Net Profit To ₹8.2 Crore

Mahamaya Lifesciences reported a 37 percent decline in revenue from operations to Rupees 165.8 crore for H2 FY26, while net profit fell 36 percent year-on-year to Rupees 8.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited reported lower earnings for the half year ended March 31, 2026, as revenue and profitability declined compared with the previous year period. Revenue from operations fell 37 percent year-on-year to Rupees 165.8 crore from Rupees 264.1 crore in H2 FY25. Net profit declined to Rupees 8.2 crore from Rupees 12.8 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 166.4 crore during the period, while profit before tax came in at Rupees 12.5 crore compared with Rupees 17.3 crore in the corresponding half of FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with the half-year ended September 2025, revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.7 percent to Rupees 163.1 crore. Profit before tax increased 9.2 percent sequentially from Rupees 11.4 crore. However, net profit slipped 2.5 percent from Rupees 8.4 crore due to higher tax expenses. Total expenses increased slightly to Rupees 153.9 crore from Rupees 152.9 crore in the preceding half year. Finance costs rose to Rupees 4.3 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore sequentially and from Rupees 4.1 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefit expenses also increased to Rupees 4.4 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore in H1 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s performance was impacted by lower inventory adjustments and increased finance-related costs. Purchases of goods and direct expenses declined to Rupees 144.7 crore from Rupees 171.0 crore in the preceding half year. Other expenses increased sharply to Rupees 8.6 crore compared with Rupees 4.7 crore in H1 FY26. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rupees 1.1 crore from Rupees 1.0 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 3.72 each during H2 FY26 compared with Rupees 7.52 in the corresponding period last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Mahamaya Lifesciences reported revenue from operations of Rupees 328.9 crore against Rupees 264.1 crore in FY25, while total income increased to Rupees 330.0 crore from Rupees 267.2 crore. Net profit for the year rose 29 percent to Rupees 16.5 crore from Rupees 12.8 crore in FY25.

Total assets stood at Rupees 310.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 188.4 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rupees 70.8 crore from Rupees 48.5 crore. The company also raised funds through the fresh issue of equity shares and share premium during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.