G.K.P. Printing & Packaging Reports 84% Net Profit Decline To ₹3.9 Lakh In Q4

G.K.P. Printing & Packaging reported a 14 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 6.2 crore. |

Mumbai: G.K.P. Printing & Packaging Limited reported lower earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as revenue and profitability weakened compared to the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 14percent year-on-year to Rupees 6.2 crore from Rupees 7.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit fell sharply to Rupees 3.9 lakh from Rupees 23.8 lakh a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 6.3 crore during the quarter, while profit before tax declined to Rupees 4.6 lakh from Rupees 22.1 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 13 percent from Rupees 7.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also dropped 67 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 11.8 lakh. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 6.2 crore compared with Rupees 7.1 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 7.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rupees 27.1 lakh from Rupees 10.3 lakh in the year-ago quarter, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 51.1 lakh from Rupees 45.6 lakh. Profit before tax narrowed significantly due to lower revenue and higher finance-related expenses.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it continues to operate in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes and the trading of kraft paper. Cost of materials consumed declined to Rupees 2.1 crore from Rupees 3.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower business activity. Other expenses also reduced to Rupees 91.9 lakh from Rupees 110.9 lakh. Depreciation expense increased marginally to Rupees 22.1 lakh. Basic and diluted earnings per share declined to Rupees 0.02 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 0.11 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rupees 27.2 crore compared with Rupees 30.1 crore in FY25, while total income declined to Rupees 27.6 crore from Rupees 30.4 crore. Net profit for the year fell 40percent to Rupees 51.4 lakh from Rupees 85.2 lakh in FY25.

Total assets stood at Rupees 35.4 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 36.3 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rupees 1.9 crore from Rupees 1.7 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.