Omnitech Engineering Reports 34% Revenue Growth To 139.6 Crore, Net Profit Up 36% In Q4

Omnitech Engineering reported 34 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 139.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Omnitech Engineering Limited reported strong standalone financial performance for Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 34 percent year-on-year to Rupees 139.6 crore from Rupees 104.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit for the quarter increased 36 percent to Rupees 26.1 crore compared with Rupees 19.1 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 151.9 crore during the quarter, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 35.3 crore. The company also reported steady sequential growth compared with Q3 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 0.9 percent from Rupees 138.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 13 percent from Rupees 23.1 crore. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 116.5 crore compared with Rupees 109.3 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 80.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 23.6 crore from Rupees 21.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs also increased sequentially to Rupees 9.7 crore. Despite higher expenses, profitability improved due to higher operating income and better contribution from inventory adjustments.

What Drove The Numbers

The company recorded higher material consumption and operating activity during the quarter. Revenue growth was supported by improved business volumes, while changes in inventories helped support margins. Depreciation expenses increased to Rupees 12.9 crore during the quarter from Rupees 11.9 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting higher asset utilisation. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 2.36 each, compared with Rupees 1.82 in the corresponding quarter last year. Other income also rose sharply to Rupees 12.3 crore from Rupees 1.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Omnitech Engineering reported revenue from operations of Rupees 511.7 crore, up 48 percent from Rupees 344.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 77 percent to Rupees 77.2 crore compared with Rupees 43.6 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax increased to Rupees 105.6 crore from Rupees 55.9 crore. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 77.4 crore. The company’s total assets increased significantly to Rupees 1,270.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 631.3 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.