Indore’s MGM Medical College Faces Fresh Ragging Complaint, NMC Seeks 24-Hour Report | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh complaint alleging ragging by senior students has surfaced at MGM Medical College, prompting the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) anti-ragging cell to seek a report from the college within 24 hours.

According to the complaint filed by first-year MBBS students, a group of seniors allegedly entered their hostel between 1am and 3am and repeatedly knocked on room doors, asking juniors to come outside. The students said they did not open their doors out of fear. They also alleged that a security guard was present but did not prevent the seniors from entering.

The complaint further alleges that during the Ganpati festival, first-year students were called to a meeting where their mobile phones were taken away. The students have sought action under anti-ragging regulations and relevant court directions.

Following the complaint, the college administration ordered a review of CCTV footage from Block 6, where first-year students are housed. The anti-ragging committee also met on Monday and recorded statements from first-year students. Officials said action would be taken under the rules if the footage or statements establish violations.

Seniors barred from Block 6

Block 6 houses first-year MBBS students, and senior students are reportedly prohibited from entering the premises under hostel rules. The complaint has raised questions over enforcement of the restriction and hostel security during late-night hours.

Second complaint in 10 days

The latest complaint comes around 10 days after another ragging-related complaint was filed by a PG student at MTH Hospital. An inquiry committee was formed, action was taken against the department head, and a new duty roster was prepared.

Previous complaints at MGM

Ragging allegations have surfaced at MGM in the past as well. In September, around 50 students from the 2024 MBBS batch reportedly left the hostel after alleging ragging-related problems. Earlier complaints involving PG and MBBS students had also led to inquiries and disciplinary action.

What did the dean say?

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said the college had received the complaint and that a committee was investigating the matter.

250 free tests at MGM hospital save up to Rs 10K

Patients seeking treatment at hospitals attached to MGM Medical College are getting relief from diagnostic costs, with around 250 types of tests available free of charge. Some of these tests can cost up to Rs 10,000 at private laboratories.

MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said on Tuesday that more than 10,000 tests are being conducted free every month across eight affiliated hospitals, including MY Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, MTH Hospital and Cancer Hospital.

Regular availability of chemicals and other essential resources has helped maintain the services, he said.

The diagnostic system has also been digitised, allowing patients to receive reports on their mobile phones and reducing repeat visits to hospitals.

The expanded services have coincided with a rise in OPD footfall, which has increased from around 3,000 to more than 5,000 patients a day.

Patients from Indore and across central India are benefiting from the free testing facility, reducing their dependence on private diagnostic centres.