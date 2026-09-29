Shantanu Moitra Conferred National Lata Mangeshkar Award 2026 In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned music director Shantanu Moitra was conferred the Madhya Pradesh Government’s National Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2026 at a ceremony at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Monday.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani presented the award to Moitra. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav attended the ceremony virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said devotion, patriotism, love and other emotions found expression in Lata Mangeshkar’s music.

He said the award, instituted in the memory of the Bharat Ratna, carries great prestige and is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of the legendary singer.

Yadav recalled how Mangeshkar’s patriotic songs continue to evoke strong emotions during national occasions and said her music remains an integral part of festivals such as Ganesh Utsav and Navratri.

‘A deeply emotional, proud moment’

Moitra said receiving an award named after Lata Mangeshkar, at her birthplace and on her birthday, was a deeply emotional and proud moment.

He thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for conferring the honour and said Mangeshkar had created a unique global identity through her music.