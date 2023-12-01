Auto Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Records 31% Surge, Sells 403,003 Units | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto Limited on Friday released its auto sales figures for November 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

2-wheeler category

In the 2-wheeler category, the domestic sales reached 2,18,597 units, a 77 percent increase compared to November 2022. However, in the exports segment for 2-wheelers, there was a slight decline of 6 percent, with 1,30,451 units sold. In total, Bajaj Auto recorded 3,49,048 units in sales for 2-wheelers in November 2023, marking a 33 percent growth from the previous year.

Commercial Vehicle Category

Turning to the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto had a strong performance in domestic sales, with 39,147 units sold in November 2023, representing a substantial 34 percent increase compared to 29,226 units sold in November 2022. On the other hand, the exports of commercial vehicles experienced a decrease of 3 percent, with 14,808 units sold. The overall sales figure for commercial vehicles in November 2023 was 53,955 units, reflecting an 21 percent rise compared to the same month in the previous year.

When combining the sales of 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the total domestic sales for Bajaj Auto in November 2023 stood at 2,57,744 units, showing a significant 69 percent growth. However, in the exports category, there was a 6 percent decline, with 1,45,259 units sold. In total, Bajaj Auto recorded 4,03,003 units in sales in November 2023, reflecting an overall growth of 31 percent from November 2022.

Year-to-date (YTD) figures

For the year-to-date (YTD) figures from April to November 2023, Bajaj Auto's performance remained strong. In the 2-wheeler segment, domestic sales reached 15,45,334 units, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, in the exports category for 2-wheelers, there was a 18 percent decline, with 9,82,771 units sold. This resulted in a slight overall increase of 2 percent in the 2-wheeler sub-total, with 25,28,105 units sold during the YTD period.

In the commercial vehicles category, domestic sales in the YTD period showed remarkable growth, with 3,21,140 units sold, representing a substantial 81 percent increase. The exports of commercial vehicles, however, witnessed a 23 percent decline, with 1,06,306 units sold. The combined total for commercial vehicles in the YTD period was 4,27,446 units, reflecting a 35 percent rise.

When considering the cumulative figures for 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles during the YTD period, Bajaj Auto achieved a 29 percent increase in domestic sales, with a total of 18,66,474 units sold. In the exports segment, there was a 19 percent decline, with 10,89,077 units sold. The overall YTD sales for both 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles reached 29,55,551 units, showing a 6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.