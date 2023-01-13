Auto Expo 2023: Tata Power to set up 25k EV charging points across India | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Tata Power on Friday said it has started a nationwide plan of setting up 25,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country to support faster adoption of e-mobility over the next five years.

The company is showcasing its range of hi-tech electric vehicle charging solutions at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

According to a company statement, visitors were given first-hand experience of the technology that is driving Tata Power's widespread EV charging network, EZ Charge, as well as one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging, Tata Power EZ Charge.

The app helps commuters find the nearest charging station, know the real-time availability of charging points, and receive updates on charging status, amongst many others, Tata Power said.

The company also said information about its Network Operations Center (NOC) was on display. The Centre helps in the effective operational management of charging stations across India.

EV charging space

Through its widespread presence in the EV charging space, the company said it provides over 3,600 public or semi-public chargers and more than 23,500 residential chargers.

Tata Motors said many of these charging stations were also equipped with fast-charging technology and located at various strategic locations, such as malls, hotels, airports, and office complexes.

With real-time contact with all on-board chargers and integration with the web platform that underpins Tata Power's EZ Charge services, NOC assists in the early discovery of technological problems. Along with speedy problem-solving, preemptive planning for chargeable infrastructure maintenance, and back-end system support, the NOC also provides these services.

Tata Power further claimed that it has been in the forefront of offering EV charging solutions throughout the entire nation, with solutions for fleet stations, homes, offices, public spaces, and commercial intersections like e-bus charging depots.

Virendra Goyal, Head for Business Development, EV charging, Tata Power, said, "The demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing in India therefore it is important to have a robust pan-India charging network.

He said the company is excited to present products and technologies, which make Tata Power India's leading EV charging solutions provider.

"We remain committed to playing a prominent role in helping Indian consumers consider sustainable mobility in the future," he added.

National Electric Mobility Mission Plan

According to Tata Power, its EV charging initiatives are in line with the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to charging points for electric vehicles.

Tata Power's EV charging network is wide, including not only the Delhi-National Capital Region but also Mumbai, Goa, Surat, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, among other cities, it noted.

With inputs from Agencies.