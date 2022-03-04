Auto engineer jobs witness 7% uptick in February: Monster

The Automotive industry in India, given the impeccable growth of the Electric Vehicles (EV) market over the past year, has witnessed mushrooming demand for talent.

Data from Monster.com indicates that the Automotive/Ancillaries/Tyres industry noted a 16 percent annual growth in the intent to hire in February 2022, projecting a promising recovery pattern from the strain of the pandemic. On a month-on-month basis, the industry has projected an 8 percent uptick in online hiring demand.

With increasing adoption of digitization and high requirements for tech-enabled skills, acquiring talent with the right skill sets has become fundamental for recruiters in the auto space. Further, a section of this talent- particularly in the EV industry- have also come to be termed as “Green Engineers”.

Hiring activity in Automotive industry | Monster.com

Demand for automotive engineer roles

Interestingly, the demand trend for auto engineer roles has been fluctuating over the course of the pandemic as a result of lockdowns and several waves of Covid-19. The demand curve indicates a stark 23% growth in December 2021 (as compared to Nov 2021) owing to festive demand. Although the demand for auto roles saw a 9% downtrend in January 2022, this was a temporary dip noted. The demand has risen 7% month-on-month in February 2022 on account of the PLI scheme for the auto industry as well as Budget 2022 accommodations for the auto and EV industry.

Bangalore and Delhi witness maximum demand for automotive engineers in February 2022

Data from Monster.com indicates that Bangalore (18%) and Delhi-NCR (15%) hold the highest share of demand for automotive engineers in India, along with other metro cities. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities showed negligible job posting activity in this regard. This could be attributed to the growth of EV and auto sectors in metros with a consequential uptick for talent demand in these cities. Metros such as Pune (12 percent), Chennai (10 percent), Mumbai (6 percent), and Hyderabad (8 percent) also noted a considerable share.

Intermediate and Mid-Senior level roles hold highest share of auto engineer jobs

In the month of February 2022, Intermediate (4-6 years) level professionals saw highest share of demand for automotive engineer jobs at 35%, while Mid-Senior (7-10) level roles held 33 percent demand share. It is also notable that the sector shows an optimistic pattern for freshers or Entry Level (0-3 years) talent who fall not far behind with a 23 percent share of total automotive engineer jobs recorded on the platform. Senior level (11-15 years) and Top Management (over 15 years) roles saw marginal demand share at 7 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company said, “The auto industry in India is bound to flourish and we have noted a 16 percent growth this year as compared to last February. Given that the sector has been considerably impacted by the pandemic, this is a win implying more job creation and employment generation. Moreover, the Automotive PLI scheme and Budget accommodations for the growth of EV in India will create more efficiencies and enhance growth in the industry. Another aspect that remains crucial is the need to skill talent for a more productive auto workforce, which recruiters have continually been prioritizing in the current scenario. ”

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST