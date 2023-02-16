Aurobindo Pharma's Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated by USFDA | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, oral and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company said via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

