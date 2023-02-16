e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAurobindo Pharma's Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated by USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma's Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated by USFDA

The facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, were inspected by the USFDA from January 9 to January 18, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Aurobindo Pharma's Unit I & III classified as Voluntary Action Indicated by USFDA | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)
Follow us on

Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare Limited’s Unit I & III, oral and derma manufacturing facilities located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, which were inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration from January 9 to January 18, 2023, have now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company said via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Read Also
Aurobindo Pharma's unit-IX classified after US FDA inspection
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nestle announces dividend of Rs 75 per equity share

Nestle announces dividend of Rs 75 per equity share

Gold and silver price falls in early trade

Gold and silver price falls in early trade

Pakistan in a historic hike increases cost of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene

Pakistan in a historic hike increases cost of Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nestle India total income at Rs 4,286 cr, net profit hits Rs 628 cr; Adani...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Nestle India total income at Rs 4,286 cr, net profit hits Rs 628 cr; Adani...

Adani Group clarifies that media reports on Grant Thornton hiring for auditing a rumour

Adani Group clarifies that media reports on Grant Thornton hiring for auditing a rumour