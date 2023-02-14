e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAurobindo Pharma's unit-IX classified after US FDA inspection

The unit is an API intermediate facility situated at Gundlamachnoor Village, Sangareddy District, Telangana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Aurobindo Pharma's unit-IX classified after US FDA inspection | Image: Aurobindo Pharma (Representative)
Aurobindo Pharma Limited said, the company’s unit - IX, Sangareddy District, inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) from November 10 to November 18, 2022, has now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

