Atul Ltd Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 13% To ₹158.71 Crore; Revenue Rises 21%, Board Approves ₹90 Crore Buyback

Atul Ltd reported a 13 percent YoY decline in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 158.71 crore. |

Mumbai: Atul Ltd reported a 13 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.71 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 182.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 21 per cent to Rs 1,877.04 crore from Rs 1,551.85 crore.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

According to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday, consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,925.44 crore from Rs 1,600.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,712.53 crore from Rs 1,370.25 crore. Profit before tax declined 7.3 percent to Rs 214.38 crore, compared with Rs 231.28 crore a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 52.89, against Rs 60.88 in Q2 FY26.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 37.5 per cent from Rs 253.93 crore reported in the April-June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 1.6 per cent from Rs 1,847.95 crore, while total expenses rose 11.5 per cent from Rs 1,536.52 crore.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 31.1 per cent to Rs 412.64 crore from Rs 314.73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 22.9 per cent to Rs 3,724.99 crore from Rs 3,029.85 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rs 561.21 crore from Rs 408.31 crore.

Segment Performance

Revenue from the Performance and Other Chemicals segment increased to Rs 1,503.94 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,145.11 crore a year earlier.

Life Science Chemicals revenue declined to Rs 427.27 crore from Rs 439.97 crore.

Board Approves Share Buyback

The company's board also approved a share buyback of up to Rs 90 crore through the stock exchange mechanism at a maximum price of Rs 7,500 per equity share.

At the maximum buyback price and size, the indicative number of shares to be repurchased is 1.20 lakh, representing 0.41 percent of outstanding equity shares.

The company stated that its statutory auditors' limited review reports did not contain any modifications.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.