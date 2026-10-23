Bank Of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps 25.34% To ₹3,202 Crore, Operating Profit Up 33.19%

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Mumbai: Bank of India on Friday reported a net profit of ₹3,202 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, up 25.34 per cent from the previous year. Operating profit for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹5,089 crore, an increase of 33.19 per cent year-on-year.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), the bank recorded a net profit of ₹6,270 crore, a 30 per cent improvement year-on-year. Operating profit for H1 FY27 was ₹10,140 crore, up 30 per cent from H1 FY26.

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2 FY27 rose by 18.52 per cent to ₹7,007 crore. For H1 FY27, NII increased by 16 per cent to ₹13,840 crore.

Asset Quality Improves

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) declined by 24.24 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,648 crore as on 30 September 2026. Net NPA decreased by 21.47 per cent to ₹3,557 crore.

Key Ratios

The Gross NPA ratio improved by 94 basis points year-on-year to 1.60 per cent, while the Net NPA ratio improved by 23 basis points to 0.42 per cent. The bank’s Cost to Income Ratio (Global) improved by 507 basis points to 47.95 per cent in Q2 FY27.

Business Growth

Global Business increased by 21.13 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,92,601 crore. Global Deposits rose by 21.59 per cent to ₹10,37,530 crore, and Global Advances increased by 20.58 per cent to ₹8,55,071 crore.

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Digital Banking

Internet Banking (Omni Neo) users increased to over 1.11 crore as on September 2026. Mobile Banking (Omni Neo) users grew to over 1.49 crore, and digital transactions improved by 25 per cent year-on-year to 2.21 billion.

Branch Network

The bank has a total of 38,566 customer touch points as on 30 September 2026. It operates 5,611 domestic branches.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.