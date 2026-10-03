Bank Of India, Kolhapur Zone Conducts Vigilance Awareness Activities | Sourced

Kolhapur: Bank of India, Kolhapur Zone, conducted various activities as part of the Vigilance Awareness Campaign 2026 to promote transparency, accountability, ethical conduct and preventive vigilance among employees and the public.

The zone organised capacity-building workshops, a drawing competition, an essay-writing competition, a quiz, a rangoli competition and a human chain, with officers and staff members participating in the activities. The workshops focused on vigilance-related aspects, adherence to rules and procedures, due diligence and prevention of operational lapses.

The human chain was organised as a public awareness initiative to convey the message of vigilance, responsible conduct and collective participation in preventing malpractices. The activity helped spread the campaign message beyond the bank and encouraged public involvement in promoting ethical practices.

Zonal Manager Hitendra Nath Srivastava, Deputy Zonal Manager (Operations) Vishal Singh and Deputy Zonal Manager (Recovery) Sneha Halyal attended the programme along with officers and staff of the zonal office.

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Prashanth V Kulkarni, Deputy General Manager, Head Office Vigilance Department, visited the Kolhapur Zone and interacted with the staff. He appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the zone and emphasised the importance of preventive vigilance, compliance with procedures and responsible decision-making in banking operations.

The programme concluded with appreciation for the participation and coordinated efforts of officers and staff members in creating greater vigilance awareness among employees and the public.