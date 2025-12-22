Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

File Image |

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it will hike prices of its scooter lineup up to Rs 3,000 across models from January 1 citing rise in input costs and adverse forex impact. The increase comes as raw material, forex and key electronics components prices rise globally, Ather Energy said in a statement.

The company's current product portfolio consists of the 450 series of performance scooters and family scooter Rizta with starting prices ranging from Rs 1,14,546 to Rs 1,82,946 (ex-New Delhi). Ather said it is currently offering its 'Electric December' scheme with benefits of up to Rs 20,000 across select cities.

