 Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAther Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy announced price hikes of up to Rs 3,000 across its scooter lineup (450 series and Rizta) effective January 1, 2026, due to rising raw material costs, adverse forex impact, and increasing global prices of key electronics components. Current ex-showroom prices range from Rs 1.14 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh; ongoing 'Electric December' offers Rs 20,000 benefits.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it will hike prices of its scooter lineup up to Rs 3,000 across models from January 1 citing rise in input costs and adverse forex impact. The increase comes as raw material, forex and key electronics components prices rise globally, Ather Energy said in a statement.

Read Also
National Investment & Infrastructure Fund Divests 3% Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Ather...
article-image

The company's current product portfolio consists of the 450 series of performance scooters and family scooter Rizta with starting prices ranging from Rs 1,14,546 to Rs 1,82,946 (ex-New Delhi). Ather said it is currently offering its 'Electric December' scheme with benefits of up to Rs 20,000 across select cities. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At ₹18,000
Foxconn Hires 30,000 New Employees At New Women-Led India iPhone Facility, Average Monthly Salary At ₹18,000
Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion
Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion
Navi Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Posing As Cop, Raping Woman In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: Court Sentences Man To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Posing As Cop, Raping Woman In Turbhe
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister
'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

Elon Musk Nears Historic Milestone, Tesla Pay Ruling Pushes Net Worth Close To $750 Billion

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

'Electronics Sector Is Creating Large-Scale Blue-Collar Jobs For Women In India': IT Minister

Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

Ather Energy To Raise Scooter Prices By ₹3,000 From January 1 On Rising Input Costs

Vodafone Idea Hit By GST Penalty, Legal Battle Underway Over Tax Order

Vodafone Idea Hit By GST Penalty, Legal Battle Underway Over Tax Order

India’s REITs Hit ₹2.3 Lakh Crore GAV, Surpass Hong Kong In Market Cap

India’s REITs Hit ₹2.3 Lakh Crore GAV, Surpass Hong Kong In Market Cap