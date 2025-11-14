National Investment & Infrastructure Fund Divests 3% Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Ather Energy For ₹541 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: The National Investment And Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Thursday divested nearly a 3 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy for Rs 541 crore through open market transactions.

File Image |

NIIF through its affiliate National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II offloaded a little over 87.02 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 2.28 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, as per the block deal data available on the NSE.The transaction was valued around Rs 541.58 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 622.35 apiece.

File Image |

Read Also Adani Group Will Invest ₹1 Lakh Crore Over The Next Decade In Andhra Pradesh

After the stake sale, NIIF's holding in Ather Energy has come down to 2.39 per cent from 4.67 per cent.Mumbai-based National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) is a sovereign-linked alternative asset manager, anchored by the Government of India.With USD 4.9 billion in equity capital commitments, NIIF's global investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, private equity firms, and development banks.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Investor Mukul Agrawal's Param Capital, Societe Generale and US-based Ghisallo Capital Management bought shares of Ather Energy, as per the data.Shares of Ather Energy rose 0.91 per cent to close at Rs 634.25 apiece on the NSE.

On Monday, Ather Energy reported narrowing of net loss at Rs 154.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025, riding on higher revenue.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Ather Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 898.9 crore as against Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.