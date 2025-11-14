 Adani Group Will Invest ₹1 Lakh Crore Over The Next Decade In Andhra Pradesh
Friday, November 14, 2025
Visakhapatnam: Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday.Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested.

Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group's USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

