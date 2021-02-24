As NSE India faces technical glitch, BSE, NSE to remain open till 5 pm

Leading bourses BSE and NSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The move comes after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches.

"BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal," BSE said in a statement.

According to an NSE notification, futures and options (F&O) and normal market operations will resume at 3.45 pm and close at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, the country's largest stock bourse NSE said trading across segments came to a halt at 11.40 am due to connectivity issues.