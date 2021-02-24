NSE India technical glitch: Finance Ministry gets in touch with SEBI, takes stock of trading halt issue

Due to a technical glitch, National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped updating and NSE India closed cash and F&O market at 11. 40 am and 11. 43 am respectively. It closed all segments at 11.40 am.

NSE India issued a statement saying, "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system."

It added, "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 am and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."