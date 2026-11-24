Arkade Developers |

Mumbai: Arkade Developers has strengthened its presence in Mumbai's premium real estate market after receiving a letter of intent (LoI) for a major redevelopment project in Tardeo, South Mumbai.

The company announced the development on November 23, 2026, stating that the project spans approximately two acres and carries an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,500 crore.

South Mumbai Expansion

The redevelopment project marks a significant milestone in Arkade Developers' business expansion strategy, reinforcing its presence in one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential property markets. Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, said the project represents the company's strategic re-entry into the South Mumbai real estate market.

The developer already has a presence in prominent locations, including Mazagaon, Altamount Road and Carmichael Road. The Tardeo project further expands its redevelopment portfolio in a region where limited land availability makes redevelopment an important avenue for residential development.

Upcoming Residential Launches

Alongside its South Mumbai expansion, Arkade Developers is preparing to launch two residential projects during the fourth quarter of FY27. These include Arkade Ascend in Malad West and Arkade Thane in Kasarvadavali. Both projects have a combined estimated gross development value of ₹2,800 crore.

Together with the Tardeo redevelopment project, these developments represent a potential gross development value of ₹4,300 crore, highlighting the scale of the company's expanding residential project pipeline.

Read Also Arkade Developers Secures Kandivali East Cluster Redevelopment Project With ₹1,100 Crore GDV

Growing Development Portfolio

The Mumbai-based real estate developer has completed 33 projects covering more than 5.8 million square feet of development area. An additional three million square feet is currently under construction, reflecting the company's ongoing development activity across the Mumbai property market.

The latest redevelopment opportunity complements Arkade Developers' existing residential portfolio while expanding its geographical reach across established and emerging property destinations.

With upcoming launches in Mumbai's western suburbs and Thane, alongside its renewed focus on South Mumbai, the company is looking to strengthen its position in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's residential real estate sector.

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