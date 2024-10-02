 Are Markets And Banks Shut Today? Check Here To Know More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAre Markets And Banks Shut Today? Check Here To Know More

Are Markets And Banks Shut Today? Check Here To Know More

The markets will remain shut on Wednesday, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is the first holiday at Dalal Street since Thursday, August 15, when the markets remained non-operational on account of Indian Independence Day.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
BSE (Representative Image) | FPJ Library

The markets closed in red on Tuesday, October 1, after a relatively promising start. However, this was not as bad as the day before that, or the last trading day of September, when the marquee Indian indices dropped by over 1 per cent by the end of the intraday trade.

Markets To Remain Closed

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex slumped with marginal losses of 33.49 points, or 0.04 per cent, ending the day at 84,266.29. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped in value by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent, to close at 25,796.90.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2. |

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty In Red: Indian Markets Start October On A Negative Note
article-image

The markets, however, have a breather before kick-starting for the new month.

FPJ Shorts
GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More
GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here
Mumbai: Mortal Remains Of 40-Year-Old Banker Who Jumped From Atal Setu Recovered At JNPT Shore
Mumbai: Mortal Remains Of 40-Year-Old Banker Who Jumped From Atal Setu Recovered At JNPT Shore
CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date
CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice & Date

The markets will remain shut on Wednesday, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This is the first holiday at Dalal Street since Thursday, August 15, when the markets remained non-operational on account of Indian Independence Day.

The next official holiday at the equity markets is on Friday, November 1, on account of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan).

Representative Image

Bank Holiday

As we usher into the months of festivities, banks will remain non-operational on some days in October. On October 1, banks around the country are slated to remain shut. In-person banking will therefore be truncated this week.

Although the physical operation of banks and their branches will not be available today, customers can avail services and continue banking using other mediums that are not affected during this period.

Read Also
Bank Fraud Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Purushottam Mandhana & Others In ₹975...
article-image

Customers can use services like ATMs, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and internet banking, along with National Electronic Fund Transfer, or NEFT, and Real Time Gross Settlement, or RTGS, which can also be made available on bank holidays.

However, some of the services may be affected, if individual banks decide to use the period for maintenance work. In this case, customers are expected to touch base with their banks for further information on available services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Piyush Goyal Offers India As A Global Investment Destination With World Class Infra And Talents At...

Piyush Goyal Offers India As A Global Investment Destination With World Class Infra And Talents At...

'Job Creation Powerhouse': FM Sitharaman Credits PM Modi For Manufacturing Sector Boost

'Job Creation Powerhouse': FM Sitharaman Credits PM Modi For Manufacturing Sector Boost

SEBI Announces Measures To Tighten F&O Trading, To Be Effective In Phases Starting November 20

SEBI Announces Measures To Tighten F&O Trading, To Be Effective In Phases Starting November 20

The Futuristic Electric Ride: BMW CE 02 Launched In India

The Futuristic Electric Ride: BMW CE 02 Launched In India

Gold Snaps 10-Day Rally; Declines ₹200 On Muted Demand

Gold Snaps 10-Day Rally; Declines ₹200 On Muted Demand