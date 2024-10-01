Sensex & Nifty In Red: Indian Markets Start October On A Negative Note

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets start October on a sombre note. The indices closed for the day's trade on Tuesday, October 1 in red, having had myriad vacillations.

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex slumped with marginal losses of 33.49 points, or 0.04 per cent, ending the day at 84,266.29. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped in value by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent, to close at 25,796.90.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in red. The index closed at 52,922.60, decreasing by 55.50 or 0.10 per cent.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra gained over 2 per cent. In addition, Kotak Bank and Infosys made gains of over 1.5 per cent. Hercules in small-cap companies gained a mammoth 20 per cent.

Losers: Indusind Bank was the biggest loser with losses of over 2.50 per cent. Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever made losses of over 1 per cent.

Markets In The Morning

The Sensex began the day at 84,610.51, up by 310.73 points or 0.37 per cent, and the Nifty at 25,901.75, up by 90.90 points or 0.35 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 53,181.10, also up by 203.00 points, or 0.38 per cent.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the green, with gargantuan gains. The index rocketed by 8.06 per cent. |

Asian Markets

The Asian markets flourished green with great momentum, as the indices closed in a positive note. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.93 per cent or 732.42 points, tipping over the 38.5k mark, closing at 38,651.97.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,690.78, gaining by 1.69 per cent or 44.84 points. As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed with significant gains in its numbers, closing with a jump of 2.43 per cent or 501.38 points, at 21,133.68.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the green, with gargantuan gains. The index rocketed by 8.06 per cent or 248.97 points of its value and closed at 3,336.50. South Korea's KOSPI has a different story to tell as it closed in red with major losses of 2.13 per cent or 56.51 points, rising to 2,593.27.