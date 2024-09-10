 Apple Intelligence Comes To iPhone, iPad And Mac Next Month
In addition, the company introduced the new iPhone 16 lineup, built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and featuring the faster, more efficient A18 and A18 Pro chips. Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
The iPhone maker on Monday announced that Apple Intelligence, its personal intelligence system, will start rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features launching in the coming months.

The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later.

Apple Intelligence first launches in US English, and will quickly expand to include localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December, with additional language support - such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish - coming next year.

"Many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on device, and Private Cloud Compute offers the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers," said the company. With systemwide Writing Tools powered by Apple Intelligence, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write.

In Photos, the Memories feature now enables users to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description. In addition, natural language can be used to search for specific photos, and search in videos gets more powerful with the ability to find specific moments in clips.

The new Clean Up tool can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo - without accidentally altering the subject.

The Clean Up tool in Photos can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo - without accidentally altering the subject. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a recording is initiated while on a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence also generates a summary to help recall key points.

Siri

Siri becomes more natural, flexible, and deeply integrated into the system experience. It has a brand-new design with an elegant glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPhone, iPad, or CarPlay, said the company.

