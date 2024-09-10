Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series Starts At ₹79,900; Smartphones & More To Be Available In India From September 20

The annual tech festivity of the most recognisable smartphone brand in the world, the Apple Event, came to pass late on Monday, September 9 (as per Indian Standard Timing). The event threw open to the gawking viewers from around the globe the new tranche of devices and technology from the Cupertino-based tech giant.

iPhone 16 Series

The biggest highlight of the event, needless to say, is the newest iPhone, the iPhone 16 series.

This new series comes with some new additions to its armour. The smartphone will be available in four renditions, namely, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone. Then we have the advanced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Max Pro. The iOS 18, the successor to iOS 17, will be publicly made available on September 16. This will released as as a free software update for supported iOS devices. The newest iPhones will support this OS.

Talking business, Indian Apple enthusiasts will be getting their hands on by September 20. In addition, customers in India will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning September 13.

The New Chipset

Ever since moving away from Intel Chip, Apple has relied on its in-house chip. The A18 Pro chip powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Camera Kaleidoscope

Another much-discussed aspect is the new iPhone's camera. The phone comes with a new 48MP Fusion camera with a quicker quad-pixel sensor that allows for 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision.

Adding New Colours

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium finishes. In addition, the phone comes with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Price

Apple devices are known to be exorbitant, and this is no different, as the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89.900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 144,900.

Watch Your Watch

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 10, which features a revised look and new functionalities. In addition, watchOS 11 introduces improved sleep apnoea notifications, faster charging, water depth and temperature monitoring, and additional health and fitness insights and intelligence.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in a variety of gorgeous colours and finishes, including aluminium and titanium.

The price of this device starts at Rs 46,900, while Watch SE starts at Rs 24,900.

In Air and Ear

The company's coveted AirPods are also in the fray. Apple promises enhanced Active Noise Cancellation. Indian Appel customers may now pre-order AirPods 4 for Rs 12,900, with availability starting September 20.

The AirPods 4 will be available for Rs 17,900. The AirPods Pro 2 would cost the customer Rs 24,900. They may also pre-order AirPods Max USB-C charging for Rs 59,900, which will be available starting September 20.

In addition, this would be the first iPhone to come with Apple Intelligence in it. The company will start rolling out the features next month, according to reports. The company has also promised larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro-camera features and a big leap in battery life.