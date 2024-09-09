Apple Event 2024: From iPhone 16 To A Mac Mini? Here Is What To Expect From The Gala Event

The annual Apple festivity is upon us. The world of tech and Apple enthusiasts will have their eyes glued to the screens as their California-based company shows off its latest creations at the annual Apple Event, which will be held today, Monday, September 9.

The event has been marketed with the tagline ' It's Glowtime'. This has developed intrigue among many. Many are also intrigued about the products and new technology that would be showcased at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

What to expect at the #AppleEvent



Are you excited?

Here are some of the Key Focus Points

iPhone 16

First things first, it is the latest iPhone 16, the successor to the iPhone 15, that will have all the attention. The latest iPhone will run on the newest operating system, iOS 16.

AI

Some of the key new elements attached to this iPhone is the Artificial Intelligence system. This would be the first iPhone to have Apple Intelligence embedded with it.

Camera

The coveted iPhone camera is expected to have new colours and a slightly different appearance.

Siri

The good old Siri has become a part of the fabric of the iPhone and American culture at large. The new upgrade is expected to enable Siri to do image generation, AI rewrite and call recording and transcription abilities.

Apple Mac Mini

According to some reports, there is also a possibility of a new Apple Mac Mini being introduced in the event. This Mac Mini could be of the size of an Apple TV. The new Mac Mini is likely to arrive in warehouses this month, with a M Pro chip version following in October.

Last-minute Apple Event details 🚨



- iPhone 16 Pro will feature "noticeable" slimmer bezels and battery life improvements. The starting price will likely remain at $999

- Apple Watch Series 10 will feature larger displays, thinner bezels and sleep apnea detection

- No Apple… pic.twitter.com/Xn2jP1BCYP — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 9, 2024

Apple Watch

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 may have a slimmer and more polished shell than the previous Series 9 model. Interestingly, the key feature to look for is a larger screen. In addition, some also expect a black colour option for these existing choices.

These are the #AppleEvent start times in various cities around the world!



Will you be watching the event?

AirPods

The Apple AirPods have been trend-setter in the audio-instrument industry. The latest AirPod portfolio is believed to include new entry-level and mid-tier AirPods. In addition, going with the change, it may also include a new USB-C version of the over-the-ear AirPods Max, which may include new colours, adaptive audio, and improved noise cancellation.

The new AirPod models will replace the second and third-generation variants.