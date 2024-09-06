 A Flurry Of IPOs Next Week: Bajaj Housing Finance, P N Gadgil Among 12 Public Issues Set To Raise ₹8,600 Cr; Check For More Details Here
A Flurry Of IPOs Next Week: Bajaj Housing Finance, P N Gadgil Among 12 Public Issues Set To Raise ₹8,600 Cr; Check For More Details Here

Among these, four are main board IPOs and eight are smaller IPOs from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Oliviya Kunjumon
Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
A Flurry Of IPOs Next Week: Bajaj Housing Finance, P N Gadgil Among 12 Public Issues Set To Raise ₹8,600 Cr; Check For More Details Here

As the wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) hits the market, the second week of September is also set to be a busy week with many public issues ready to open for bidding. The 12 public issues are aimed to raise a total of Rs 8,600 crore (approximately USD 1 billion).

Among these, four are main board IPOs and eight are smaller IPOs from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This increase in the public issue activity follows a month where August IPOs saw overwhelming demand, with some being subscribed by as much as 75 times, far exceeding the 2024 average of 66 times.

the key IPOs launching next week

the key IPOs launching next week | Representaive Image

Main Board IPO

The four larger IPOs are expected to generate considerable market interest, led by Bajaj Housing Finance, which is aiming to raise Rs 6,560 crore.

Breakdown of the key IPOs launching next week:

1. Bajaj Housing Finance

This is one of the much-awaited public issues by many. The IPO will be available for subscription between September 9 and September 11.

The price band is set between Rs 66 to 70 per share.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO To Open Next Week; More 'Upper Layer' NBFCs To Follow Suit To Meet RBI...
article-image

2. P N Gadgil Jewellers

The public issue is opening for bidding on September 10. This jeweller is offering shares priced between Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share. Investors can subscribe until September 12.

4 mainbooard IPOs next week

4 mainbooard IPOs next week | Representative Image/Canva

3. Kross Ltd

Starting on September 9 and closing on September 11, the Kross IPO has a price range of Rs 228 to 240 per share.

This public issue includes both fresh issue shares and an offer for sale, each worth Rs 250 crore.

4. Tolins Tyres

With a price band of Rs 215 to 226 per share, Tolins Tyres' IPO will be open from September 9 to September 11.

P.N. Gadgil Jewellers IPO: 192 Year Old Maharashtrian Jeweller Launches Public Issue Of ₹1100...
article-image

A Look at the SME IPOs

In addition to the main board offerings, 8 SME IPOs are scheduled to go live next week. This includes:

- Gajanand International, Share Samadhan, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy, and Aditya Ultra Steel: These four will open for bidding on September 9 and close on September 11.

- Trafiksol ITS Technologies and SPP Polymer: These two will accept subscriptions from September 10 to September 13.

8 SME IPOs are scheduled to go live next week

8 SME IPOs are scheduled to go live next week | Representative Image/Canva

- Innomet Advanced Materials and Excellent Wires & Packaging: Investors can subscribe between September 11 and September 13.

Stock Market Performance Recap

Indian stock indices ended the week on a negative note on September 6, 2024. The Sensex dropped by 1.24 per cent, closing at 81,183.93, while the Nifty 50 fell by 1.17 per cent, ending the day at 24,852.15.

Stock Market Performance - Sensex

Stock Market Performance - Sensex |

Among the Sensex gainers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Unilever. On the other hand, SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, and Reliance emerged as the main laggards.

