Apollo Tyres Q2 Profit Jumps 13% To ₹292 Crore, Revenue Races Past ₹7,968 Crore Even As Margins Face Pressure

Apollo Tyres' Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 13.3 percent to Rs 292.29 crore. |

Mumbai: Apollo Tyres Limited reported a 13.3 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 292.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 258.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The tyre manufacturer's revenue from operations climbed 16.6 percent to Rs 7,968.15 crore from Rs 6,831.09 crore, according to its unaudited financial results submitted to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated total income increased to Rs 8,010.51 crore from Rs 6,860.83 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total expenses rose 20.5 percent to Rs 7,587.66 crore, compared with Rs 6,294.79 crore, reflecting faster expenditure growth than revenue.

Profit before tax increased marginally to Rs 396.18 crore from Rs 386.08 crore.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 16.2 percent from Rs 348.87 crore in the April-June quarter.

Revenue, however, increased 7.7 percent from Rs 7,397.79 crore, indicating sequential growth in the company's top line.

The operating margin narrowed to 10.73 percent from 11.73 percent in the preceding quarter and 14.94 percent a year earlier.

Half-Year Earnings

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated net profit reached Rs 641.16 crore, compared with Rs 270.93 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-year revenue increased to Rs 15,365.94 crore from Rs 13,391.85 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 863.87 crore from Rs 424.44 crore.

Regional Performance

The Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa segment recorded quarterly revenue of Rs 5,973.23 crore, compared with Rs 4,822.78 crore a year earlier.

European segment revenue stood at Rs 2,155.57 crore, against Rs 2,190.56 crore previously.

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The company also recognised additional restructuring expenses associated with its European operations.

Corporate Developments

Apollo Tyres' board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, subject to shareholder approval.

It also appointed Ravi Kumar Shingari as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 4, 2026.

The results indicate revenue expansion alongside margin compression, with rising expenses remaining an important factor in the company's quarterly profitability.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.