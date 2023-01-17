Telangana govt inks MoU with Apollo Tyres for digital hub in Hyderabad | Image: Apollo Tyres (Representative)

The government of Telangana has signed a memorandum-of-understanding with Apollo Tyres Ltd to set up a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad, the state industry department said in a press release today.

Apollo Tyres, which is now inactive, would disclose the financial terms of the proposed agreement later, according to a senior official of the state industry department.

The agreement was signed concurrently with the World Economic Forum summit taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

The original Apollo Tyres digital innovation centre was located in London, and this is the second.

The planned innovation centre would assist the business in becoming more efficient in its manufacturing, supply chain, and pursuit of sustainability objectives.

Read Also Infosys collaborates with JNTU, Kakinada to digitally skill India through Infosys Springboard

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)