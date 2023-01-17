e-Paper Get App
The agreement was signed concurrently with the World Economic Forum summit taking place in Davos, Switzerland

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Telangana govt inks MoU with Apollo Tyres for digital hub in Hyderabad | Image: Apollo Tyres (Representative)
The government of Telangana has signed a memorandum-of-understanding with Apollo Tyres Ltd to set up a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad, the state industry department said in a press release today.

Apollo Tyres, which is now inactive, would disclose the financial terms of the proposed agreement later, according to a senior official of the state industry department.

The agreement was signed concurrently with the World Economic Forum summit taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

The original Apollo Tyres digital innovation centre was located in London, and this is the second.

The planned innovation centre would assist the business in becoming more efficient in its manufacturing, supply chain, and pursuit of sustainability objectives.

article-image

