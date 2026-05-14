Apollo Tyres FY26 Revenue Climbs To ₹2.85 Lakh Crore, Board Announces ₹6 Per Share Dividend

Apollo Tyres reported a 9 percent rise in FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 2.85 lakh crore. |

Mumbai: Apollo Tyres reported a strong rise in consolidated revenue for FY26, with revenue from operations increasing 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 284,706 million, supported by improved performance across the APMEA and Europe businesses.

Standalone revenue from operations for the March quarter rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,369.7 million from Rs 45,805.1 million a year earlier, while sequentially improving from Rs 51,389.9 million in the December quarter.

The company’s consolidated segment revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 stood at Rs 73,356.7 million compared with Rs 64,235.9 million in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 14.2 per cent increase.

However, sequential revenue moderated from Rs 77,430.8 million reported in the previous quarter. Profit before tax for the quarter came in at Rs 13,092 million against Rs 15,466 million in the year-ago period, impacted by exceptional items and restructuring-related charges.

Sequentially, Apollo Tyres witnessed stable operational momentum despite elevated exceptional expenses. The company disclosed exceptional items amounting to Rs 4,561.3 million during the quarter, largely linked to impairment provisions and closure-related costs associated with its Netherlands operations. The total exceptional impact for FY26 aggregated to Rs 10,001.2 million.

The company also recognised an incremental employee-related obligation of Rs 259.3 million during the previous quarter following implementation of India’s new labour codes.

Additionally, Apollo Tyres remeasured deferred tax liabilities after deciding to adopt the concessional tax regime under the Income Tax Act, 2025, resulting in a one-time gain impact of Rs 5,736.7 million in FY26.

On the operational side, finance costs declined to Rs 747 million in the March quarter from Rs 950.2 million a year ago, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 3,319.1 million. The company maintained healthy operating margins, with consolidated operating margin at 14.57 per cent compared with 13.04 per cent in the year-ago period.

Apollo Tyres’ board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for FY26. Including the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share already paid during the year, the total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 6 per equity share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited FY26 financial filings and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.