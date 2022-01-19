Apna appoints PayU’s Shantanu Preetam as its first Chief Technology Officer

apna.co, jobs and professional networking platform has announced the appointment of PayU’s Shantanu Preetam as its Chief Technology Officer. Preetam will be driving apna’s innovative vision to help the company attain its mission of empowering a billion lives.

As the first CTO at apna, Preetam will be responsible to build upon the technology foundation, strengthening it further through the platform and right organisational structure. He will be closely working with the business, growth and product teams to align technology with company goals.

An alumnus of the University of Pune, Preetam comes with over two decades of experience in digital transformation, technology architecture, eCommerce, consumer-facing products, supply chain technologies, AI/MI, and data analytics.

Nirmit Parikh, CEO & Founder, apna.co said “We firmly believe that Shantanu will help shape our long-term vision and help build a robust tech platform that will determine the future of apna and the dreams of 2.3 billion people around the world” he added.

Preetam said, “I am always on the lookout for the next big thing in our ecosystem we are part of. I am confident that through technology, we will be able to scale apna faster than any other consumer-facing product and not only change lives but also become the world’s largest jobs and professional networking platform in the next few years.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:10 PM IST