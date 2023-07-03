Anupam Rasayan Signs MoU With 3xper Innoventure For Supply Of New Age Pharma Molecules | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan a custom synthesis and speciality chemicals manufacturer, inks Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3xper Innoventure Limited, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited for supply of targeted and identified new age pharma molecules. The identified products for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) will be developed under the CRAMS and CDMO models.

Speaking about the MoU, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “We are elated to embark on this technical collaboration which will leverage Anupam’s strong process optimisation capabilities and allowing us to build upon the existing robust pipeline of new age pharma molecules with focus on continuous processes. This is a natural extension of our company’s capabilities built over a decade in flow chemistry to manufacture niche pharma intermediates for various key customers on custom manufacturing models. The MoU perfectly aligns with our strategic objective of increasing the target market for our chemistries and expanding our pharma portfolio in an accelerated manner by enhancing the product basket offerings. It serves as yet another testament to our long-term revenue visibility and sustainable business model.”

Further to add, N.Govindarajan, CEO of 3xper Innoventure Limited said, “3xper is delighted to forge this collaboration to leverage each other’s capabilities and create value. We are a young and nimble organisation and forging this kind of collaboration will help 3xper to enhance its playing field and reach to global customers. This collaboration fits into our strategic imperatives to fulfil our aspirations to become the global CDMO with differentiated technology platforms to leverage and foster innovation for the customers.”

Read Also Anupam Rasayan renews long term contract worth ₹436 crores with a leading German Multinational