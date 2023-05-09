Anupam Rasayan renews long term contract worth ₹436 crores with a leading German Multinational | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Limited, one of India’s leading custom synthesis & speciality chemical players, has renewed long term contract worth revenue of $53 Mn (₹436 crores) with one of the leading German multinational for supply of patented life science speciality chemical for the next 3 years on exclusive basis. This renewal is in accordance with the automatic renewal clause agreed upon by the parties in the long-term agreement signed three years ago, following the completion of the original contract duration of three years.

Speaking about the contract renewal, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “With a consistent supply at a lower cost owing to process optimisation led by strong R&D, this contract renewal reaffirms our position as a preferred supplier to the MNCs, showcasing the trust and reliability that have been established over the years. Furthermore, we anticipate the volumes of this molecule to increase beyond the minimum offtake volumes, considering the high-growth end market. The renewed contract not only solidifies our position as a reliable supplier but also highlights our agility in meeting the evolving needs of clients. This contract renewal, along with recently signed LOIs assures the consistent and steady growth trajectory of the company.”

Anupama Rasayan

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India on Tuesday at 2:49 pm IST were at Rs 1,131.50, down by 0.13 per cent.

