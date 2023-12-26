Anupam Rasayan Inks ₹507 Cr Deal With Major Japanese Chemical Company For Novel Polymer Intermediate Supply Starting 2024 | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading custom synthesis & speciality chemical players, has signed Letter of Intent worth revenue of US dollar 61 Million (Rs 507 crores) for next 9 years with one of the leading Japanese Chemical company to supply new age polymer intermediate, the company on Monday announced through an exchnage filing.

The supply will commence in CY2024. This product will be manufactured in our existing and new multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have signed the LOI with a renowned Japanese multinational, who we are excited to add in our customer portfolio to whom we will be supplying this new age polymer intermediate. This molecule will be utilised as an intermediate for thermoplastic polymers, which find usesin structural materials in aerospace industry, semiconductor process material, electrical & electronic devices, and high-performance industrial machinery."

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. shares on Tuesday at 10:03 am IST were trading at Rs 1,008.35, down by 0.015 per cent.

About Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. (ARIL)

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Incorporated in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals: Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Specialty Pigment and Dyes, and Polymer Additives.