 Andhra Pradesh Tops India With 25.3% Share Of Proposed Investments In FY26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAndhra Pradesh Tops India With 25.3% Share Of Proposed Investments In FY26

Andhra Pradesh Tops India With 25.3% Share Of Proposed Investments In FY26

Andhra Pradesh emerged as India's top investment destination, capturing 25.3% of proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26, per a Bank of Baroda report. Ahead of Odisha (13.1%) and Maharashtra (12.8%), the state helped drive national announcements to ₹26 lakh crore (up 11.5% YoY). IT Minister Nara Lokesh credited reforms, predictable policies, and infrastructure for the surge.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India's leading investment destination, capturing 25.3 per cent of all proposed investments during the first nine months of FY26, said the state government citing a Bank of Baroda (BOB) report.

According to the report, the southern state was ahead of Odisha (13.1 percent) and Maharashtra (12.8 percent), indicating a shift in industrial and investment momentum towards the eastern and southern regions. "Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as India's leading investment destination, capturing a remarkable 25.3 percent of all proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26," said an official press release, quoting the report.

It noted that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra together accounted for over 51 percent of the country's total proposed capital investment, with overall investment announcements touching around Rs 26 lakh crore, clocking 11.5 percent rise year-on-year. "Andhra Pradesh isn't catching up, it's pulling ahead," said IT Minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X. He attributed the performance to consistent reforms, faster decision-making and a predictable policy environment aimed at enabling industry and delivering projects on the ground.

According to the government, investor-friendly governance, sector-specific policies and infrastructure development across ports, industrial corridors, logistics, energy and digital sectors have driven large-scale investment commitments. Lokesh said the government would continue to focus on job creation and ensure investment announcements translate into on-ground projects.

FPJ Shorts
Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026
Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's H East Ward Highlights Stark Divide Between Prosperity & Neglect Ahead Of Civic Polls
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda Starrer Shows 50% Drop, Collects ₹3.50 Crore On Friday

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver

India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

SEBI Clears IPOs For 8 Companies, Including Indira IVF, RKCPL To Raise ₹3,000 Crore

SEBI Clears IPOs For 8 Companies, Including Indira IVF, RKCPL To Raise ₹3,000 Crore

Andhra Pradesh Tops India With 25.3% Share Of Proposed Investments In FY26

Andhra Pradesh Tops India With 25.3% Share Of Proposed Investments In FY26