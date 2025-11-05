 Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On GDP Per Capita Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On GDP Per Capita Performance

Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On GDP Per Capita Performance

The ranking has been done by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The list was announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has been ranked as the number one co-operative in the world based on GDP per capita performance.The ranking has been done by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The list was announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar.

The recognition underscores Amul's contribution to empowering millions of dairy farmers through its cooperative model -- fostering inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable rural development across India, GCMMF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), headquartered in Brussels, represents cooperatives worldwide and promotes their sustainable business model.

Read Also
FMF Foods Officially Launches Made-In-India Amul Cow Ghee In Fiji, Boosting Local Markets
article-image

Congratulating Amul, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said, "A proud moment for Bharat!Heartiest congratulations to @Amul_Coop and @IFFCO_PR for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world. It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.#SahkarSeSamriddhi".

FPJ Shorts
NTA Opens SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Steps To Edit Application
NTA Opens SWAYAM July 2025 Exam Correction Window At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Steps To Edit Application
Chhattisgarh: At Least 11 Dead, 20 Injured After MEMU Train Collides With Stationary Goods Train Near Bilaspur Station; Video
Chhattisgarh: At Least 11 Dead, 20 Injured After MEMU Train Collides With Stationary Goods Train Near Bilaspur Station; Video
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 55-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link Extension To Boost Mumbai Connectivity
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 55-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link Extension To Boost Mumbai Connectivity
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress

Each year, the World Cooperative Monitor, developed in partnership with EURICSE (European Research Institute on Cooperative and Social Enterprises), analyses the economic and social impact of the world's largest cooperatives across sectors.

GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said, "Amul is a brand owned entirely by farmers. They manage everything -- from milk collection and manufacturing to marketing. Our impact goes far beyond economics; our model supports multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, from poverty reduction and gender equality to sustainable communities." Amul has three-tier cooperative structure, encompassing more than 18,600 village dairy cooperatives and 36 lakh milk producers, the majority of whom are women.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress

Vedant Birla Marries Tejal Kulkarni In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai: SEE WEDDING PICS

Vedant Birla Marries Tejal Kulkarni In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai: SEE WEDDING PICS

Equities, Foreign Exchange & Commodities Markets To Remain Closed On November 5?

Equities, Foreign Exchange & Commodities Markets To Remain Closed On November 5?

Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On...

Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On...

Special Court In Mumbai Permits Former Stockbroker & Scammer To Travel Abroad After Depositing...

Special Court In Mumbai Permits Former Stockbroker & Scammer To Travel Abroad After Depositing...