Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On GDP Per Capita Performance

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which markets dairy products under Amul brand, has been ranked as the number one co-operative in the world based on GDP per capita performance.The ranking has been done by International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The list was announced at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar.

A landmark achievement of India's cooperative sector.



Two of India's leading cooperatives, Amul and IFFCO, have secured the 1st and 2nd ranks in the global ranking for cooperatives, respectively. This is a global endorsement of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji's vision of ‘Sahkar Se… pic.twitter.com/zKn4IHYoKk — Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India (@MinOfCooperatn) November 4, 2025

The recognition underscores Amul's contribution to empowering millions of dairy farmers through its cooperative model -- fostering inclusive growth, social equity, and sustainable rural development across India, GCMMF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), headquartered in Brussels, represents cooperatives worldwide and promotes their sustainable business model.

Congratulating Amul, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said, "A proud moment for Bharat!Heartiest congratulations to @Amul_Coop and @IFFCO_PR for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world. It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.#SahkarSeSamriddhi".

Each year, the World Cooperative Monitor, developed in partnership with EURICSE (European Research Institute on Cooperative and Social Enterprises), analyses the economic and social impact of the world's largest cooperatives across sectors.

GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said, "Amul is a brand owned entirely by farmers. They manage everything -- from milk collection and manufacturing to marketing. Our impact goes far beyond economics; our model supports multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals, from poverty reduction and gender equality to sustainable communities." Amul has three-tier cooperative structure, encompassing more than 18,600 village dairy cooperatives and 36 lakh milk producers, the majority of whom are women.

