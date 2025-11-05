 Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA

Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA

The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Milan: Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday unveiled a micro electric four-wheeler under a new 'Novus' range from its emerging mobility business unit VIDA.The company also launched various sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, including a portable, wearable micro mobility device, NEX 1, and an electric trike, NEX 2.

The company also showcased a micro electric vehicle with four wheels, NEX 3, along with two concept electric motorcycles, VIDA Concept Ubex and VIDA Project VxZ, among others, here at the global two-wheeler exhibition EICMA 2025.

"Novus symbolises renewal and reinvention...(it) reimagines how the world will move, shaping a future that's inspiring, intelligent and inclusive," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal told reporters here.The NEX 3 is an "all-weather personal EV that offers the safety and comfort of four wheels in an elegant and versatile form, for both urban and rural journeys, Munjal said.

Read Also
Financial Services Company BNP Paribas Buys 1% Stake In Two-Wheeler Maker Hero MotoCorp For ₹1,035...
article-image

It is a tandem seating (front and back) two-seater electric vehicle with four wheels.Hero MotoCorp said its new VIDA Novus portfolio embodies the company's future of mobility, which is "intelligent, sustainable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life".The company also announced the European launch of the VIDA VX2 urban scooter.

FPJ Shorts
Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA
Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA
IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant-led Side Eye Fine Tuning As Rahul, Siraj & Kuldeep Feature Ahead Of India Vs South Africa Tests
IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant-led Side Eye Fine Tuning As Rahul, Siraj & Kuldeep Feature Ahead Of India Vs South Africa Tests
Bangladesh Interim Government Bars Indian-Origin Preacher Zakir Naik From Entering Country Amid Security And Law-And-Order Concerns
Bangladesh Interim Government Bars Indian-Origin Preacher Zakir Naik From Entering Country Amid Security And Law-And-Order Concerns
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title

Besides, it also showcased VIDA Concept Ubex, VIDA's first global electric motorcycle, and VIDA Project VxZ, developed in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles USA.Hero MotoCorp also announced VIDA DIRT.E Series, a new line of off-road electric motorcycles of its electric brand VIDA.It showcased DIRT.E K3, an electric motorcycle for children from ages 4 to 10 years, and DIRT.E MX7 Racing Concept, a high-performance, agile electric off-road motorcycle. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility...

Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility...

Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide...

Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide...

'India Can Mitigate Impact Of High Tariffs In Global Markets By Exporting High-Value Cold-Rolled...

'India Can Mitigate Impact Of High Tariffs In Global Markets By Exporting High-Value Cold-Rolled...

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely In November: How To Find Your Point Of Contact & Complete e-KYC

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely In November: How To Find Your Point Of Contact & Complete e-KYC

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Fisheries Department To Adopt Modern...

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Fisheries Department To Adopt Modern...